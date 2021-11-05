Veterans Day is Thursday, but events are planned in observance of the day beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday when an honor guard ceremony will take place at Relaxation Dental, 1222 C St.
The ceremony precedes “Smiles for Freedom,” a day of free dental services for veterans. To schedule an appointment, veterans can call Relaxation Dental at 719-539-3145.
A Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Poncha Springs Town Hall and Chipeta Park. A flag presentation will follow, with prayer, taps and a three-gun salute. For more information contact Dennis Hunter at 303-884-2934 or dennis@dhunterinc.com.
Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., will serve a Veterans Day Supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The event is free to the veteran and one family member. Enter through the E Street ramp entrance. Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, will speak on veterans’ homelessness. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. and meal begins at 6 p.m.
