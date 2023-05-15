The Spartan sluggers were capsized by the St. Mary’s Pirates 14-2 Monday at home.
Salida is now 9-12 overall and 5-5 in the Tri-Peaks League as they head into their last games of the regular season, a double header Tuesday against the 8-13 Centauri Falcons.
