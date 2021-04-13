by Mountain Mail Staff
Registration for the Sept. 19 Monarch Crest Crank is open.
The annual fundraiser event for The Alliance takes riders on a high-altitude mountain bike ride that follows the Continental Divide above treeline for several miles before dropping thousands of vertical feet into the valleys below.
Only 100 spots are available.
The Alliance is a local non-profit organization that provides crisis intervention, support and emergency shelter for women, men and children suffering from domestic violence and sexual assault.
The $95 entry fee includes the ride, on-course support, a shuttle to the Crest and back to downtown Salida, post-ride food and beverage and an after party at Riverside Park pending public health situation in the fall.
This year there is a “virtual supporter” option which opens April 29, for those who can’t make it to Salida on Sept. 19, to help The Alliance.
For more information and to register for the ride or a virtual sponsorship visit https://www.monarchcrestcrank.com/.
