QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: A reader asks about keeping her children safe when they return to in-person school this month. One child is 9 years old and the other 14. The older one is fully vaccinated. Both are healthy and participate in sports and want to return to in-class school.
ANSWER: The school board met this week to decide on masking and social distancing safety mitigation measures. They voted to strongly suggest masking, but not to make it mandatory. Vaccines and other mitigation measures such as social distancing are encouraged by the board and by public health for eligible-age students, teachers and staff. There will be periodic testing offered according to the director of Chaffee County Public Health, Andrea Carlstrom.
The community should know that both Public Health and the school board are keeping an eye on available data and will respond quickly if the situation warrants a change in policy. These decisions are based on balancing the health and safety and educational needs of the students.
Regardless of what the school board decides, this parent should first and foremost know she is not alone in the difficult decisions she needs to make about her children’s safety and education. Everywhere across the country, parents and school boards are making tough decisions balancing in-person education and children and staff safety.
In her case, I would suggest she have both children mask, independent of their vaccine status. This is particularly true because of the highly transmissible Delta variant that is currently prevalent. And as much as possible, she should reinforce social distancing. While it is true that the number of children who get COVID-19 is small, and the number who get hospitalized or die is even smaller, it can happen. The risk is there and should not be ignored.
QUESTION: Why are more young adults getting the Delta variant?
ANSWER: The answer is simple: fewer young adults, ages 18-50, are getting vaccinated. Many feel they are young and healthy and do not need to get vaccinated. That is proving to their detriment as the numbers of hospitalized, young, unvaccinated people rise. We know that the current Delta variant is a lot more transmissible and may produce more serious illness due to new studies from three countries.
QUESTION: Are there any last-minute updates I should know about?
ANSWER: There are two updates that are either approved or about to be approved by today’s edition.
The FDA is strongly suggesting vaccinations for pregnant women. The vaccines have been shown to be safe and protective in larger studies over the last year.
Additionally, the FDA will likely approve a third, i.e. booster, dose for those who are immunocompromised. Because there are a wide range of conditions that cause decreased immune function, if a person thinks they are in that category, it is best to consult with their physician first before getting a third dose.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID testing and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BVDrug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
