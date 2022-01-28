The Learning Source, a nonprofit educational provider based in Denver, announced it will partner with libraries in Chaffee and Lake counties to offer free adult ESL classes starting Feb. 20.
The English language classes are multilevel and held at the library or a combination of in-person and online and available at no cost, which includes books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms, a press release stated.
“We are excited to expand our variety of programming, designed to promote education for adults and their families, to the mountain region of Colorado,” Lindsay Rice, mountain programs coordinator, said in the release. “Our goal is to reach and serve new students in the area and help them reach their work and life dreams.”
Class dates and times, from Feb. 20 to May 30, are:
• Salida Regional Library – Class 1: Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:30-7 p.m.
Class 2, hybrid: Sundays 1:30-4 p.m. (at library) and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon (online).
• Buena Vista Public Library –Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon.
• Leadville-Lake County Public Library – Class 1: Mondays and Wednesdays, 3:30-6 p.m.
Class 2, hybrid: Saturdays, 1:30-4 p.m. (at library) and Wednesdays 6-8:30 p.m. (online).
To register for the classes, visit https://www.thelearningsource.org/courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.