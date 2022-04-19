Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad with light Italian dressing, green beans, an orange and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Cream of potato soup, tuna salad wrap, shredded romaine lettuce and tomato slices, creamy coleslaw and cubed cantaloupe.
Friday: Turkey pot pie, peas and carrots, salad with light ranch dressing, an orange, an oatmeal cookie and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Soup and a fresh roll.
Wednesday: Hamburgers.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken.
Monday: Chicken tacos.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets.
Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich.
Thursday: Chicken á la king with a biscuit.
Monday: Cheese-filled breadstick with marinara sauce.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Southwest tater tot casserole.
Wednesday: Chicken and biscuit sandwich.
Thursday: Pizza.
Monday: Bean and cheese burrito.
