Angel Daniel “Wolf” Johnson, 24, of Salida died July 23, 2020.
He was born Nov. 6, 1995.
Friends and family said he had a rather tough time growing up, but even with his hardships he was able to flourish into a bright and loving young man.
Although he did not finish high school he worked hard to get his GED.
They said he was a loving father, brother, husband, son, uncle and friend and in his short time on this earth he was able to touch many people’s hearts.
Mr. Johnson enjoyed fishing, building things, rafting, swimming (but not at the pool) and being out in the mountains.
At one point in time not too long ago he had his own business as a handyman.
Friends and family said he enjoyed working with his hands and truly was a jack of all trades.
They said he was kind, caring, protective, very stubborn, aspired to be the best person he could be and was always trying to better himself for his family.
They said he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his children, Elijah J Johnson, 6, and Aiyana S Johnson, 2; their mother Kimberly Johnson; his brother Raymond Holguin; sisters Melissa Ramos and Teresa Holguin; and mother Kathy Ahumada.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.