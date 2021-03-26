This year, Chaffee County entered into the EnergySmart Colorado program, a nonprofit organization which assists communities in providing home energy audits as well as financing for necessary repairs to increase home energy efficiency – lowering a homeowner’s energy bill as well as their carbon footprint.
“The mainstay of the program right now, to get our foot in the door, is to bring the cost of an energy audit down from what normally would cost about 400 bucks down to $100 out of pocket cost,” said Wano Urbonas, the director of Chaffee County Environmental Health and the county’s lead coordinator for EnergySmart.
EnergySmart joins programs like Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program and the winter weatherization program offered by the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments in working to provide energy efficiency audits at lower costs.
When a homeowner calls EnergySmart Chaffee, they’re put in touch with the energy auditor, who Urbonas said is in Lake County, another EnergySmart member county.
“They schedule the appointment, pay the $100, then this person performs the energy audit and submits a report directly to the homeowner,” Urbonas said. “When he’s on site, this energy auditor, he can do what we refer to as quick fixes: He’s got in his pickup truck weatherization for around windows and doors, caulking ceilings, maybe a blanket for a water heater, things of that nature. Those things are performed free of charge for that initial $100 investment.”
For energy inefficiencies that require bigger fixes – home repairs that could cost several hundred dollars – EnergySmart works with local utilities like Sangre de Cristo Electric Association and Xcel energy to provide rebates for those repairs.
“Let’s say someone goes ahead and converts their gas water-heater to electric, or puts on some solar panels on their roof, or just goes to higher energy-efficiency ranked appliances. If they document the costs at being more than $200, we can kick in an additional $100 rebate,” Urbonas said.
Urbonas said, “Homes over 20-years-old have been chronically found to have leaks and gaps in doors and windows. With weather-stripping, that can be a real quick fix.
“Secondarily, I would say insulation of water heaters or converting an old inefficient one to an Energy Star water-heater are among common energy efficiencies in Chaffee County homes,” he said.
In addition to county funding, EnergySmart has received funding from the city of Salida “in order to specifically assist with rebates for people living within the municipality,” Urbonas said. Energy Smart is looking for a similar buy-in from the towns of Poncha Springs and Buena Vista, he said.
“We’re hoping that both Poncha Springs and BV contribute to offset some of the costs to their residents,” he said.
“It’s an expensive place to live, the valley is, and our electric rates are high. It’s hard to see people just try and get by and having to live in inefficient houses or apartments or rentals and not have a way to make that better,” said Paul Erickson, the CEO of Sangre de Cristo. “I’m really happy that the county has gotten in. That leverages more funds for people that really need it.”
Erickson said, “Folks who can’t afford energy efficiency measures generally like in rental situations … We don’t mind hearing from landlords either that might want to try to make their rentals more efficient. That’s kind of the missing link in all this. I own my house, so I have a vested interest in making sure it’s energy-efficient. Renters don’t own their house, so they don’t have a vested interest in making it energy efficient. Sometimes the landlords don’t either, because they’re not paying the power bill. There’s this push and pull. We want to hear from landlords.”
To request a home energy assessment, complete the online enrollment form found on ESC’s website, EnergySmartColorado.com. Email Chaffee@EnergySmartColorado.com for more information about the Energy Smart program.
