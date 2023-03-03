Chaffee County Public Health is partnering with Car Seats Colorado to offer a Child Passenger Safety Technician course May 1-4 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The training provides education on crash dynamics, injury prevention strategies, child restraint selection and installation and vehicle protection system.
The course includes lectures and hands-on practice and culminates with a car seat safety event open to the community.
At the end of the course, participants will be able to provide car seat inspections to community members, something that should only be done with this certification, a press release stated.
Individuals who should consider attending include law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, physical/occupational therapists, nurses, pediatricians, child care providers, safety advocates, social workers, foster parents, agencies who transport children or anyone who wants to make sure children are transported safely.
Training is open to any resident of Chaffee County or neighboring counties.
The fee for is $95 and scholarships are available.
“Chaffee County Public Health has had an active child passenger safety program for over 10 years, with two active child passenger safety technicians,” Emily Anderson, deputy director of Chaffee County Public Health, said.
“While we are able to meet many of the needs of this community, we believe it is important that others become trained in this area so that families have a variety of options to help them transport their children safely.
“Becoming a CPST is very rewarding, and we encourage anyone who regularly engages with families and is interested in safety to consider this training.”
For more information or to register, visit cert.safekids.org.
Those interested in a scholarship should email Angel.Giffin@state.co.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.