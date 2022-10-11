Salida Mayor Dan Shore said he was happy the celebration of the opening of Mountain Heritage Park on Monday coincided with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The ceremony was attended by many people connected to the project either as volunteers or donors, as well as Native American representatives and other community members.
The park includes three interpretive kiosks and decorative rock work as well as benches where visitors can sit and enjoy the view of the Sawatch and Sangre de Cristo ranges.
One of the benches was donated by Chipeta Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Craig Nielsen of Chipeta Mountain Project, which was one of the driving forces behind creation of the park, spoke to the assembled crowd about the history of the project and thanked the many donors and volunteers who made the park possible.
Roland McCook, a member of the Uncompahgre Ute and a great-great-grandson of Chipeta, also spoke.
He said that when his ancestors were moved from their lands in Colorado to Utah, Chipeta, who lost her land as well, ended up going to live with her brothers in Bitter Creek, Utah, where she died in 1924.
Several years after her death, an official wanted to move her body because of the deterioration of the grave site.
The family agreed as long as she could be buried in Colorado.
Members of the DAR purchased property on Chipeta’s original land near Montrose, and she was reburied there. Her brother John was also later buried there.
The Ute, McCook said, are no longer here, “but you are. You must be the caretakers of the land and walk lightly on it.”
He said consideration and recognition of those who came before was important.
“The people here care about the history and about the native people who were here before,” McCook said.
McCook said since the park perpetuates the knowledge of Native Americans it was only right to have the celebration on Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Shore said he was grateful to Nielsen and everyone involved for making the park a reality.
Mountain Heritage Park is on Spiral Drive just below the parking area before the ascent up Tenderfoot Mountain.
