The Salida Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is seeking public comment until Sept. 30 on a recreation fee proposal for the Iron City Cabin, a historic cabin near the town of St. Elmo managed by the Salida Ranger District.
The public is asked to comment on a proposed $120 per night fee for the cabin. The proposed fee considers amenities and service provided, the setting, nearby recreation opportunities and a market analysis that indicates the rate is fairly competitive with other public and private entities in the area, according to a press release.
The Iron City Cabin, also known as the Brown Cabin, is in Chalk Creek Canyon, about 1 mile from the historic town of St. Elmo. The area is known as a destination for motorized activities, hiking, horseback riding and fishing.
Visitors to the Iron City Cabin will experience a semi-rustic two-story cabin with some modern amenities including a modernized kitchen with a stove, refrigerator and sink. There is an indoor bathroom with a shower, bathtub and flushing toilet. Other amenities include electric lighting and a wood stove.
Originally, the cabin may have been built for the manager of the nearby Iron City Smelter around 1881. The first known resident was Henry Brown, who ran a sawmill and was an investor in many of the mines in Chalk Creek. Brown added a second story to the cabin in 1890. The cabin was listed on the State Register of Historic Places in 1996.
Accommodations in the area are limited to a few campgrounds, and no dispersed camping is allowed. There are resort-style cabins and vacation rentals available, but the price point may be out of reach for some visitors.
The next closest Forest Service cabin rental is an hour away and does not have the amenities the Iron City Cabin will provide. For those who may not be able to participate in this rental cabin opportunity, two free-use Forest Service cabins are available to the public about one hour south of the Iron City Cabin.
“We recognize how popular and unique cabin rentals are to the public,” said Ben Lara, Salida Ranger District recreation program manager. “We would like feedback to help decision makers move forward on this new opportunity to experience the great outdoors.”
Public comments will be gathered through various venues including comment cards, letters and online comments.
Completed comment cards and letters may be submitted by mail to the Salida Ranger District’s office at 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201. Online comments can be submitted through the Rocky Mountain Region Recreation Fee Proposal mapping tool at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=c6ccf2cf19e44e39995868ccf0ce70fc.
To ensure comments are considered, send them no later than Sept. 30 to Pike-San Isabel National Forest & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, Attention: Ben Lara, District Recreation Program Manager, Benjamin.Lara@usda.gov, 719-530-3955 or SM.FS.psiccR2mail@usda.gov.
Once public involvement is complete, the proposed fee changes will be reviewed by a Regional Fee Board that will submit its recommendation to the regional forester for a final decision.
