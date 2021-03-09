The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is awarding The Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship for those in the area served by the U.S. Forest Service – Salida Ranger District and who are interested in a career in recreation and natural resource management.
GARNA plans to award one or more scholarships, $500 minimum, in the spring of 2021 for students starting a post-high school education in the fall of 2021.
The scholarship is in honor of Brett Beasley, USFS employee and friend of GARNA, who died in January 2017.
One of Beasley’s core values, as a steward of public lands, was to provide for a diversity of high quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Applicants must reside in or around Chaffee County and preference will be given to those who have maintained 3.0 cumulative grade point average and have experience with local public lands and trails through volunteering. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in recreation and natural resources.
To apply go to http://bit.ly/BeasScholarship and attach a current resume, a essay with a maximum of 750 words and two letters of recommendation by end of day March 31.
To donate to the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, please visit www.GARNA.org, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
