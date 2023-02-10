Colorado Mountain College, 349 E. Ninth St. in Salida, invites everyone to attend a spring art show and open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17.
Visitors are invited to tour the campus and experience the whimsical watercolor world of Salida artist Kerstin Stock’s imagination, including three new commissioned art pieces that will be revealed during the open house, a press release stated.
Biology professor Dr. Simon Waldbaum will give demonstrations of CMC’s interactive anatomy table, which is the most technologically advanced 3-D anatomy visualization system for anatomy and physiology education.
Appetizers and drinks will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.