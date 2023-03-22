In an update around 2:45 p.m., BV Schools announced they will conduct "a CONTROLLED RELEASE out of an abundance of caution," meaning a student will only be released directly to the bus, their car if a student driver or to a parent. NO walkers or bike riders will be released.
The Boys and Girls Club will be in session. NO other after school activities will occur.
The district will provide information through our local law enforcement this evening, and thanks every one for their cooperation in this precaution.
––
The Buena Vista School District sent out a notification early afternoon Wednesday, Mar. 22, that all schools were in a SECURE status.
The district sent the notice "due to a notification by law enforcement of possible police activity in the surrounding area.
"During Secure, all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building without police or district approval."
The notice said school will continue without interruption inside the building, and advised guardians to "not come to the school as (they) will not allow entry or dismissal."
The district will continue communication. The BV Police Department shared the same notice, adding that those with questions can call (719) 395-8654 with any questions or concerns.
