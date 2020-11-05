Bridge to Midland Hill

This photo from Buena Vista Heritage shows the stagecoach bridge built across the Arkansas River for the Colorado Midland Railroad.
The trail down Midland Hill was used by stage and freight wagons to bring passengers down to Buena Vista.
The railroad stayed on Midland Hill going north to Leadville. Notice the courthouse in the background of the photo.
The bearded man in the foreground is leading a donkey loaded with supplies.
The bridge was located in the area that is now South Main about 1/8-mile south of the present bridge.
The bridge was used from 1887 until 1918 when the train no longer ran.
It was used by local people for access to Midland Hill after it was abandoned by the Midland Railroad.
In the mid-1950s the bridge was burned by vandals.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit buenavistaheritage.org.
