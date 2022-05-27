Longfellow Elementary School fourth-graders earned the right to “Silly String” the principal the last day of school by bringing in 487 of 1,466 food items collected by the school last week for The Grainery.
Each grade competed against each other to bring in the most items, but the fourth grade beat them all.
A community service project of Janée Martinez’s class, the food collection is an annual event to benefit the local food pantry.
Tuesday afternoon the food was transported to The Grainery, and the youngsters got to work categorizing and boxing the items they collected.
As a result of their hard work, The Grainery has more items to share with those in need in the community, and the kids got to spray Silly String on Principal Chuck McKenna during an end-of-year celebration Wednesday at Centennial Park.
