Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its inaugural Flash Fishing-Art Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in a tent in front of Kaleidoscope Toys, 116 F St. in Salida.
Seven pieces of fishing-themed fine art will be offered for various levels of donations to the chapter, according to a press release.
Fly-tying demonstrations will be held throughout the day, and a box of 60 custom-tied flies will be available by donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.