Is it time to curl up with a good animal-themed book? Does your child need a new book because you’re tired of reading the too-often-read tattered book they ask for constantly? Here are some possibilities.
Young readers just learning to read: “Goat in a Boat: A Frog and Dog Book No. 2” by Janee Trasfer might get their undivided attention. Goat is wearing a raincoat and Dog laughs at him, thinking it silly. Then it begins to rain. Will Goat allow Dog to get into his Boat? This is Book 2 of a friendship series. It is part of Scholastic’s early reader line, Acorn, for children just learning to read.
A book recommended for children ages 3 to 10 and from grades preschool to five is “Alice Eloise’s Silver Linings: The Story of a Silly Service Dog” by Sarah Frey. Based on the true story of Frey’s disabilities, it tells of a silly puppy who really wants to learn to be a service dog. But can Alice Eloise – love the name – really learn to do something so important? A “pawsitive” book from a dog who learns to be “pawsitive.”
James Patterson – author of countless suspense books – along with Chris Grabenstein has written a book with a dog and a cat as primary characters and unique names: Dogg and Katt (sic).
Patterson has a company named Jimmy Patterson Books that is exclusive for kids and has a plethora of series and titles to choose from. “Katt vs. Dogg is Book 1 of 2. Dogg and Katt each find themselves lost in the woods and cross paths. Dogg regards cats with disdain and only good to be chased up trees. Katt thinks dogs are drooly and disgusting. Will they be able to overcome their animosity and survive? Book rated for grades three to seven.
“Sit. Stay. Love: Life Lessons from a Doggie” by Chalaine Kilduff. For ages 4-8 this is a charming and fun book with clever, colorful illustrations that explain what friendship and loyalty mean.
This is from puppydogsandicecream.com website under Children’s Books with a Purpose.
Some themes in the book: How to Love, Why to Smile, When to Forgive and various others. Other books in the series: “Fiona Flamingo,” “I Can Yell Louder” (hope it teaches soft speaking), “Bug Soup” and “Zen Pig.”
If you enjoyed the first book, “Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog,” the second book in that series has arrived: “Please Don’t Tell Cooper That Jack Is a Rabbit” by Jacqueline Crivello. This one explores diversity and friendship when Cooper, the rescue dog, escapes his yard and brings back his new buddy, Jack the rabbit. This series earned the Mom’s Choice Award.
Finally, “Nubby’s Story” by Aubre Andrus is well worth reading for young readers. It’s a longer book and actually appeals to a wide age range – even adults. It’s the true story of a boxer pup born without his two front legs and how, with help from his forever family, he survives and thrives. Wonderful photos included.
It’s snowing today and a cup of hot chocolate and a good book are on my list today. What’s on yours?
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and an avid reader – particularly of animal-themed books. She said her dogs keep her company as she delves into book after book despite the things that she really should be doing.
