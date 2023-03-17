Longtime Salida resident Consuelo C. Sanchez, 90, died March 14, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center after a short illness.
She was born Dec. 15, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jose and Aurelia (Baltacar) Diaz.
Mrs. Sanchez enjoyed going to Cripple Creek with her daughter Susan, dancing, hunting, fishing and going to the Salida Elks Lodge with her husband, Luz Sanchez.
She also enjoyed getting her hair done and her job at the Mountain Motel.
Mrs. Sanchez was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Dan Diaz.
Survivors include her son, Donald (Kay) Sanchez of Salida; daughters, Susan (Steve) Diaz of Salida and Amy (David) Ward of Colorado Springs; sisters, Eva Bolden of Florida and Johnnie Grisham of Arizona; sister-in-law, Vera Diaz; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
