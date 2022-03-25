Salida Council for the Arts and Salida SteamPlant will host the 10th annual Valley Visions Art Show for one weekend only, April 14-17, in the SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Artwork from 60 local artists in many types of mediums will be on display and for sale, a press release stated.
A free public artist reception at 5 p.m. April 14 will include live music, a cash bar, artist award presentations, a silent auction and all the artwork. A new addition this year is a show of top artists from local schools.
For more details visit https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.