Funeral services for Sue Swanson were held at 11 a.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel in Salida.
The Rev. Jesse Kelly officiated the service and made the announcements.
The eulogy was given by Sarah Nicholls.
Musical selections made by the family were “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” by Cage the Elephant, “Hallelujah” by The Haunted Windchimes and “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum.
Memories were shared by family and friends.
A reception followed at Shavano Manor.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
