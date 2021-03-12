Evan and Ashley (Shovald) Riegle of Raeford, North Carolina are the parents of a son, Hudson Kenneth Riegle.
He was born at 10:40 a.m. March 1, 2021, at Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
His grandparents are Rick, Deb and Kendal Shovald of Salida and Darryl and Deb Riegle of Dublin, Ohio.
Great-grandparents are Arlene Shovald and Sharon Stoops of Salida and Kenneth and Marilyn Miller of Greenville, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.