Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, hard boiled egg, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, sliced zucchini squash, sliced peaches and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Roast pork with gravy, oven-browned potatoes, brown gravy, spinach mandarin salad and parslied carrots.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Chef’s choice.
Monday: Winter break, no school.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese and a dinner roll.
Thursday: Chicken á la king and a biscuit.
Monday: Winter break, no school.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Tex-Mex and tater-tot casserole.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork bowl.
Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.
Monday: Winter break, no school.
