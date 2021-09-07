Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken fajita, savory black beans with cilantro, whole wheat tortilla, cheddar cheese, Mexicali corn and an orange.
Thursday: Stuffed peppers, chopped spinach with malt vinegar, applesauce cake and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Chili con carne, steamed broccoli, cornbread, trail mix with nuts and raisins and an apple.
School Menus
All meals include fresh fruit and vegetables.
Salida High School
Today: Chicken fajita burrito.
Wednesday: Beef stew and breadstick.
Thursday: Cheeseburger and pasta salad.
Salida Middle School
Today: Sloppy joe.
Wednesday: Cheese-filled breadstick with marinara.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken with rice.
Longfellow Elementary School
Today: Macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Roasted chicken with dinner roll.
Thursday: Meatball sandwich.
