Footage from a Salida police officer’s body camera on the night of City Attorney Nina Williams’ Jan. 16 arrest for driving while under the influence has been posted on YouTube.
The footage, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiRm6nbJ-ZM, shows Salida Police Sgt. Nick Tolsma speaking with Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson, while Salida police officer Katherine Sigala speaks with Williams in the background.
In the six minutes of video, Nelson can be see asking Tolsma 10 times variations of the question “What can we do?” Each time Tolsma gives an answer regarding Williams’ options.
Williams pleaded guilty to driving while impaired under a plea agreement March 30.
The footage was posted online by Salidan Vince Phillips.
Footage of Williams being booked can be seen at https://muse.ai/v/9ZJcVRp.
Longer footage of Tolsma’s body camera video can be found at https://muse.ai/v/CF7wYUc.
Footage from Sigala’s body camera can be found at https://muse.ai/v/dAvocVG.
