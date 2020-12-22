Joseph Frank DeLuca, 95, died Dec. 12, 2020.
He was born Sept. 14, 1925, in Salida to Henry DeLuca and Rose (Veltri) DeLuca.
He was a lifelong resident of Salida.
In 1948, he met the love of his life, Lucy (Salerno) DeLuca.
The couple was happily married for 72 years and raised three sons.
Together, they founded the family business, DeLuca Gas Company in 1967, which they successfully grew and ran for 37 years.
Friends and family said Mr. DeLuca was a strong, hardworking, family man with a great sense of humor and many friends.
They said he is loved and will be missed by many.
Mr. DeLuca is survived by his loving wife; children, Joseph (Connie) DeLuca, Frank (Deanna) DeLuca, and Patrick DeLuca; grandchildren, Jason (Briana) DeLuca, Jennifer (John) Hesling, and Lucy DeLuca; great-grandchildren Alyson DeLuca, Audrey DeLuca, Emma Hesling, and Kaylee Hesling; sisters Mary Boardman and Henrietta Hehn; and other beloved friends and family.
A private family ceremony was held to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, the familyu asks that donations be made to Joe DeLuca memorial fund, Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
On line condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.