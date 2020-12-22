Joseph Frank DeLuca

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 43F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.