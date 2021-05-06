Ark-Valley Humane Society is hosting the Fourth Annual Tails on the Trail – A 5k walk/run for the animals. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual.
“Tails on the Trail is a great way for our community to come together while supporting the life-saving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society. We’re excited to offer more virtual events on our Facebook Live this year,” outreach manager Emy Luebbering said.
Register for Tails on the Trail at ark-valley.org anytime now until May 16.
This year’s virtual event will take place on Ark-Valley’s Facebook page as a Facebook live event. Log on to www.facebook.com/ArkValleyHumaneSociety to tune in.
The day will be kicked off at 9 a.m. May 16 with yoga by Andra Dolton and some of our adoptable cats.
Next up will be dog training with Jenna Geldreich with a shelter dog.
Lastly there will be a word from our executive director, Amber Vanleuken, after which Ark-Valley Humane Socity encourages participants complete their 5k.
Make sure to tag us on your social media posts #tott2021, @arkvalleyhumanesociety, or email photos to info@ark-valley.org and Ark-Valley will feature your photos on our Facebook live.
Proceeds will benefit the Ark-Valley Humane Society and 20 percent of proceeds will benefit the great community work of the Salida Dog Club.
Registration fees are $25 for adults, $10 for youth, and free for children 5 and younger. Log on to https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tails-on-the-trail/ to register.
All registered participants will receive a commemorative race T-shirt and goody bag, to be handed out at a date to be determined.
