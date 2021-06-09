Senior Hadley Ross and junior Mya Rollo both qualified for the Colorado High School Athletics and Activities 3A state golf tournament today.
Ross shot a 104 to finish 14th at the 3A Region 1 regional golf tournament today at Hollydot Golf Course at Rye.
Rollo carded a 110 to finish 20th.
These scores were personal records for both girls.
The 3A state tournament will be June 21-22 at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.