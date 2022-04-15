Fri., April 15
Salida
3-5 p.m. – Drum Circle hosted by Lisa VonderHaar, 10291 Chippewa Circle in Piñon Hills, outside on the patio. Bring your drum, a chair and a favorite simple rhythm or chant to share.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Valley Visions Art Exhibition at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works by 60 local artists, available for sale in a silent auction, plus a youth art exhibit. Exhibition continues through Sunday.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Salida Schools Art Council hosts its Spring Collage Concert Fundraiser in the Salida High School commons and main gym, 26 Jones Ave. K-12 students in the visual arts will display and sell their work, and performing art students will perform in band, choir and drama. Works by more than 20 local professional artists will be sold by silent auction. Admission is by donation.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Pam & Dan Music at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., April 16
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker Cindy Walter and music by Katie Goddard. $10 admission or $5 for those younger than 30. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-0967, or Judy, 719-395-8230.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – A Wheelie Cool Art Gala, benefiting the Cloud City Wheelers, features an art auction, nibbles and music at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets cost $35 at https://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/store/p/a-wheelie-cool-art-gala-ticket.
Monarch Mountain
11 a.m. – Kayaks on Snow features kayakers sliding down a specially designed course ending in an icy pond. Registration costs $40 and takes place from 9-10 a.m. at the season pass desk. Spectators can watch for free from the base area.
Poncha Springs
9:30 a.m. – Free Community Easter egg hunt at Chipeta Park. Easter Bunny arrives at 9:30 a.m., egg hunt begins at 10 a.m.
Salida
9 a.m. – Salida Community Center hosts the Salida Community Easter Egg Hunt at Thonhoff Park, across from the Chaffee County Courthouse.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Valley Visions Art Exhibition at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works by 60 local artists, available for sale in a silent auction, plus a youth art exhibit. Exhibition continues through Sunday.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., April 17
Leadville
1-2 p.m. – Season’s final Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, takes place on beginner and intermediate runs and features information on wildlife, tree species, mountain peaks and more. Details at https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper/.
2-5 p.m. – Live music by Ragged Mountain Bluegrass Band on the deck (weather permitting) at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29.
Monarch Mountain
1 p.m. – Closing day features the Gunbarrel Challenge, a free race in which competitors run or skin up and ski or board down. Registration is from 11:30-12:30 at the Guest Service Desk.
Nathrop
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Easter events at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162, include free pony rides on the front lawn and an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.
Salida
10 a.m. – Salida Pole Pedal Paddle race starts at Monarch Pass with backcountry skiing, followed by mountain biking and finishing with kayaking to downtown Salida. Men, women and juniors compete individually for $75 and as teams for $150. Register at https://www.skireg.com/3PSalida.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Valley Visions Art Exhibition at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works by 60 local artists, available for sale in a silent auction, plus a youth art exhibit. Exhibition continues through Sunday.
7-9:30 p.m. – BETCH (Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing) presents a screening of “The Big Lebowski” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15. All proceeds go toward rental subsidies.
Mon., April 18
Salida
7 p.m. – Live music by Birds of Play at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Tues., April 19
Salida
6 p.m. – Fly Tying Night, hosted by The Next Eddy, at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
