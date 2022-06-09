Salida police made a felony stop on U.S. 50 Thursday evening after a complaint was called in about someone pointing a weapon out of a car window, Chief Russ Johnson said.
After making the stop, officers discovered the driver of the vehicle had recently purchased a shotgun, and the passenger decided to assemble the weapon as they drove back home to the San Luis Valley-Saguache area.
The passenger had to roll the vehicle’s window down in order to screw the barrel onto the gun, and that is when another driver thought a weapon was being pointed at them.
Johnson said officers ran criminal background checks on everyone in the vehicle, and they all came back clean. They were released without any charges, but Johnson said the officers “read them the riot act” about gun safety.
Along with Salida PD, Johnson said Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies and Colorado State Patrol also showed up to support, which is common on any call involving a firearm.
