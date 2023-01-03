Joseph Edward Goodwin, 35, of Salida and Buena Vista died Dec. 26, 2022, at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born Aug. 23, 1987, in Salida to Michael and Carol (Eckiss) Goodwin.
He graduated from Salida High School in 2006. He then went on to graduate with honors from the Universal Technical Institute in 2008.
Mr. Goodwin enjoyed hunting, fishing and fast cars.
Friends and family said he was a great mechanic.
He worked for five years at the Department of Corrections in Buena Vista.
Survivors include his parents of Buena Vista; son, Teaguen Goodwin of Buena Vista; daughter, Ashlynne Goodwin of Buena Vista; his children’s mother, Brittany; and brothers, Matt (Melissa) Goodwin of Buena Vista and Marcus Goodwin of Salida.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
