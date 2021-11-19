Lawrence F. “Larry” Petrini, 91, died Nov. 17, 2021, at Sunrise Senior Living Cherry Creek in Denver.
He was born July 31, 1930, to John Petrini and Sylvia Runco Petrini.
He attended elementary school and high school in Salida, graduating from Salida High in 1948.
Mr. Petrini worked for utility companies all of his career, beginning with Mountain Bell in Colorado Springs. He returned to Salida in 1955 to begin work for Public Service Company of Colorado (now Xcel Energy).
He retired from Public Service Company as a regional manager in Denver after 37 years with the company.
Mr. Petrini married Marie Predovich in 1956. Their daughter, Marla, and son, Brent, were both born in Salida.
They couple were married for the next 56 years, until Marie’s death in 2012.
Mr. Petrini was elected to Salida City Council in 1959, serving for several years. He was instrumental in the successful “Cement the ‘S’” campaign, which transformed the iconic Tenderfoot Mountain symbol from white-washed rocks to a permanent fixture.
For 20 years before his wife’s death, the couple split time between Sun City West, Arizona, and Salida.
Mr. Petrini was a lifelong member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 and a member of the Jaycees in Alamosa.
His family said friends, family and community gave Mr. Petrini’s life meaning.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Survivors include his children, Marla (Kelly) of Denver and Brent (Michelle) of Salida; sister, Beverly Dorson of Grand Junction; sister-in-law, Karen Predovich of Cañon City; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request there will be no funeral service. His ashes will be interred at Fairview Cemetery in Salida in a graveside service planned for next spring.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Helping Hands, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
