Strong winds extinguished the hopes of Bureau of Land Management personnel to conduct pile burns near Mount Shavano Thursday.
BLM-Rocky Mountain District Fire announced Wednesday the intention of conducting the burn; however, winds in the project area were stronger than predicted.
Crews will look for favorable conditions to conduct the Mount Shavano burn next week, the BLM said.
