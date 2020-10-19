Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell reported 2,026 mail ballots returned as of Sunday.
There are currently 14,926 active registered voters in the county.
Mail ballots returned include:
• 851 out of 3,925 active registered Democrats
• 427 out of 4,496 active registered Republicans
• 739 out of 6,304 active unaffiliated voters
The rest were other affiliations, including six Libertarian ballots.
Starting today a full service vote center opens from 8-4:30 p.m. at the county clerk’s office, 104 Crestone Ave., with drive-through services similar to June’s primary.
Mitchell said she has heard reports from staff in Buena Vista they are being disrespected by folks dropping their ballots at the Motor Vehicle Office.
Mitchell said there are several things that are not their fault including:
• The office being closed to in-person transactions due to pandemic precautions.
“I take full responsibility for the office still being closed and I am working with the county commissioners and other departments to get the building open as soon after the election as possible.
“Right now, it is risk management as I need all my staff to serve not only voters but all other transactions and I can’t chance having to close completely,” she said.
• Construction behind the 24/7 ballot box.
“This is not obstructing the box and we are completing the work which is a modification of the door so we can get the building open as soon as possible after the election.
“I know my staff is behind glass, but I need to make sure the public is safe, too, in the lobby and the automatic door was problematic,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said, “We are using the ballot box for many departments transactions and ballots. We are the only ones who have access. Judges pick up the ballots. It has a camera on it. This has been going on since March.
“We have had the box there for 8 years. This is our third election this year. My sworn deputy county clerks are of the highest integrity and many have worked for the county for decades,” she said, “The drop box is safe.”
In Buena Vista an additional place voters may drop off ballots is inside town hall if they wish.
Voters can also drop ballots off at a vote center.
Vote centers will be open Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 in Poncha Springs at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds and in Buena Vista at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
