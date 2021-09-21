Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance for its Fall Service Day from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9.
During that time, the group will work with its regular volunteers and additional volunteers from the general public to tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 households who are members of Ark Valley Helping Hands.
Volunteer opportunities include touch-up painting, leaf raking, small bush/tree trimming and window cleaning.
Following completion of services, the organization will host a cookout from noon to 2 p.m at Chisholm Park, 324 Hunt St., Salida. All event participants are invited.
Anyone who would like to volunteer should call 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
