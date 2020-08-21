Colorado Department of Transportation officials said I-70 through Glenwood Canyon closed by fire could be reopened within several days, according to The Denver Post.
Detours along U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 have been used as a detour since closures began on Aug. 10 because of the Grizzly Creek fire.
CDOT officials said the detours have are capable of accommodating the increased traffic levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.