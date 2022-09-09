Longfellow Elementary School fourth-graders had a chance this week to experience local history and learn something about daily life in a mining town in the 1880s.
The fourth-grade classes visited the historic mining town of St. Elmo Wednesday and Thursday, where they took a tour of some of the historic buildings given by volunteers organized by former Longfellow teacher Pat Perschbacher.
Perschbacher began the yearly field trips 31 years ago to educate youngsters in the county about the mining and railroad heritage of the area.
Parent chaperones who went to St. Elmo as fourth-graders now accompany their own kids on the annual trip.
With the help of St. Elmo’s “ghosts,” volunteers who help preserve and educate visitors about the town, the classes were able to visit the Home Comfort Hotel and Stark Bros. Store, the St. Elmo schoolhouse, town hall and American House parlor, as well as learn about what was involved in daily life, including an 1880s school day, and mining in the early days of the town.
Students on Wednesday’s tour had the extra opportunity to learn about the importance of “old trash” from archaeologist Michelle Slaughter, who was on site for work being done on the Cash Williams building and adjoining properties.
Architect Barbara Darden of Scheuber and Darden Architects, in charge of preservation work begun on the Cash Williams building, also spoke to students about her role in preserving the historic buildings.
Volunteers for the tours included several members of the Perschbacher family, which has a long association with the town and has been involved with building preservation for many years.
Buena Vista fourth-graders will get a chance to visit St. Elmo Sept. 20 and 21.
