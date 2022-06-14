Evelyn Jean Mar, 77, of Salida died March 4, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Denver to Mildred and George Petersen.
She was raised in Denver and graduated from South High School, later attending the University of Colorado Boulder, University of Michigan and Arizona State University.
Mrs. Mar lived in Oregon, Michigan and Florida before settling in Tempe, Arizona, for more than 25 years, then retiring to Salida in 1990 as her parents had done in 1974.
When she visited her parents, she didn’t understand why they stopped and spoke with so many people – it wasn’t what she did in Tempe. After returning to Salida, she found herself doing the same as her parents, stopping often to talk, and she loved living in Salida.
She was employed for more than 25 years at IBM, holding many positions including her favorite, human resources.
Her family and friends said her compassion was always present in her business and personal life, and they will miss their calm, compassionate and encouraging times together. She was always seeking opportunities to encourage and support anyone in need.
Mrs. Mar was a yard sale fan, shopping every Friday and Saturday and making friends. She collected jewelry and knickknacks and loved to buy clothing that overflowed her closet.
She spent many hours volunteering at Arizona Fish and Game, The Nature Conservancy, Planned Parenthood and Salida Vineyard Church.
Her family loved the outdoors, and she enjoyed the quiet time lying by a stream reading and enjoying nature.
Her favorite memories were hiking the Napali Coast in Kauai, Hawaii Volcano National Park and Grand Canyon National Park.
Mrs. Mar was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward.
Survivors include her son, Eric Buley; husband, Bill; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 2, 2022, at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50. The family ask attendees to bring fun stories and memories.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
