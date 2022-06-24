To help people prevent their trash from posing a fire hazard, WM of Colorado, a waste collection company, offers a checklist of common household items that should never be placed in trash or recycling bins.
“The single most important thing each of us can do to help prevent a fire from inadvertently igniting in a trash cart at the curb, inside a collection truck down the road or at a waste processing site across town is to never put hot, hazardous or highly combustible items in any trash or recycling carts,” Larry McCormick, WM area safety director, said in a press release. “Wise waste habits go a long way to helping keep the overall community and our frontline workers safe.”
Items that may seem innocuous enough but are high-risk fire starters when tossed in the trash run the gamut from depleted AA batteries and old cellphones to apparently empty jugs of pool chemicals and barbecue grill propane tanks, McCormick said.
When extreme summer heat beats down or materials are compacted inside a garbage truck, any one of these items can spark a fire and ignite surrounding materials such as paper and cardboard. If fire accelerants are also present, such as motor oil-soaked cardboard or aerosol paint cans, a blaze can explode and spread rapidly through a truck.
Additionally, if materials deep down in a truckload of waste start smoldering, the imminent danger this “hot load” poses may go undetected until hours later when flames erupt.
Fires that burn in trash and recycling trucks and at waste processing facilities tend to spread quickly, burn extremely hot and pose serious dangers to the adjacent community, truck drivers and waste workers.
Here is WM’s checklist:
Never put any of the following materials into trash or recycling carts. Properly dispose of hazardous waste and e-waste at community collection events or contact WM to ask if At Your Door Special Collection Service is available in your area.
• Aerosol cans (paint, cleaning products, cosmetics, etc.)
• Alcohol (beverages, medicinal, hand sanitizer gels).
• Batteries
• Vehicle batteries
• Battery buttons (such as those inside audio greeting cards)
• Lithium batteries (single-use batteries such as AAA, AA, C, D, etc.)
• Lithium-ion batteries (rechargeable batteries that power various electronic devices)
• Charcoal/ashes (unless cooled for 48 hours and dowsed with water)
• Compressed gas tanks (such as propane and oxygen)
• Drain openers
• Electronics
• Gasoline
• Household Cleaning Products
• Lighters
• Lighter fluid (including charcoal lighter fuel, garden torch fuel, etc.)
• Motor oil
• Paints, varnishes and solvents
• Pesticides
• Pool chemicals
• Toilet bowl cleaners
For more information, visit www.wm.com/us/en/home/common-hazardous-waste.
