The Salida girls’ tennis team won the Colorado High School Athletics and Activities 3A Region 7 championship tournament Saturday by a literal coin flip.
Coach Josh Bechtel said while Salida lead Pueblo County by four points on Friday, he was told the teams were tied at the end of the tournament Saturday, so it was decided on the flip of a coin, which Salida won.
Two doubles teams won their final matches to win regionals.
No. 2 doubles team, senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen beat their opponents from Pueblo County.
Juniors Brooke Bright and Vivian Volkmann won as the No. 3 doubles, finishing their season undefeated.
Check out Tuesday’s Mountain Mail for a photo and the rest of the story.
