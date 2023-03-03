Joseph Norman “Norm” Vieira, 82, of Salida died Feb. 27, 2023.
He was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to rancher Jose Vieira and Susana Susie Gomes.
He grew up in a large loving family and moved to Colorado in the early 1950s.
He met his future wife, Barbara Haynes, at Wheat Ridge High School and working at Dutch Mill Bakery.
They raised two children, Jeanette and Joe.
The couple had a career in the bakery industry that took them around the world.
Mr. Vieira loved bicycling and often said it set him free.
His many Salida friends knew they could find him riding on Colo. 291 on his recumbent trike or woodworking.
Mr. Vieira was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include his older brother, Phil (Carol); younger sister, Cynthia (Mike); daughter, Jeanette (Pat); son, Joe (Della): and grandchildren, Connor, McKenzie and Brendon.
His services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
