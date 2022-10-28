Buena Vista is showcasing a monster mash of good times for adult revelers this Halloween weekend, including multiple nights and multiple venues offering musical delights with a rest day on Sunday.
Make plans to pull out all the costume stops, stretch in preparation for hours of dancing and hydrate because this weekend will be one to not miss. Costumes welcome everywhere.
Friday kicks off at The Stardust BV, 16450 CR 306, with a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
If you haven’t checked out Buena Vista’s new gathering spot, this is a night to make that happen. Pre-show party starts at 8 p.m., the showing starts at 9, and there is a costume contest with prizes. BYOB drinks and snacks. A $5 donation per person is welcome.
The Runaway Grooms
Saturday promises a wild night of music on East Main Street with the return of The Runaway Grooms at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Both The Lariat and the band are super excited.
“We hosted The Runaway Grooms in the first month we reopened after COVID and they threw a great party on stage. Having them back to do the same for Halloween was a no-brainer. These guys bring the heat,” co-owner Zach Alexander said.
Owner/founder of the Lariat Court Johnson said, “Both my partner Zach Alexander and I think this is one of the most fun bands coming out of the Central Colorado mountains in a long time. We are truly bringing them back by popular demand.”
“Born from the rich culture of the Colorado mountains, The Runaway Grooms bring a refreshing take on contemporary jam band music. With pocket grooves, syncopated rhythms and expansive tones, the band captures elements of funk and psychedelic rock while simultaneously celebrating traditional songwriting roots of Americana music,” according to the band’s website.
The band is equally excited to play The Lariat again.
“Court and Zach are amazing owners who really care about the music, the sound, the lights and everything is top notch,” said bassist/vocalist Zach Gilliam. “They really care about the experience you’re going to have there. Halloween is such a special time of the year and we couldn’t ask for a better weekend to play in Buena Vista.”
They’re even prepping for it.
“We’re planning on stacking a collection of spooky tunes, Halloween-themed classics melded with original songs. We’ve curated two sets specifically for this event around a costume-themed experience.”
Show starts at 8:30, tickets are $15 and available at www.thelariatbv.com.
Airing of Grievances
Down East Main Street Saturday night, local favorite Airing of Grievances plays at Push & Pull, 310 E. Main St. It was voted by Times readers as BV’s favorite band; if you have not experienced this crew at this spot, it’s a valuable life experience.
“Airing of Grievances never disappoints. Full Stop. They played out BV Bike Company’s 2018 Halloween party, well before Push & Pull opened, which kind of christened Simon and my ownership of the place. They’ve played multiple times since Push & Pull opened, and we can’t wait to see what they bring for this year’s Halloween show. It’s guaranteed to be off the hook,” co-owner Joe Parkin promised.
Epic drummer Zach Kochetta said, “Lots to be stoked about as we take the stage floor at our beloved local hot spot Push and Pull. We welcome shredder Max Warner to the roster; Fred Morrison will, more likely than not, take his shirt off at some point; you will witness Tom Campbell in drag for the first time this year, assuming he hasn’t already; and I will be wearing a T-Rex suit. You will not want to miss it.”
Music starts at 8:30 p.m. Free show.
Arthur Lee Land’s Twang is Dead
After your rest day on Sunday, gear up for Arthur Lee Land’s Twang is Dead Monday at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
All these guys are asking of you is to imagine your favorite Dead tunes reinterpreted through the lens of a mash-up of JJ Cale, Parliament, Funkadelic and Merle Haggard. Dress up in your Halloween costume or wear your best sequin attire to dance the night away.
“Arthur brings his incredibly talented music project, a cool and creative interpretation of all of our favorite Grateful Dead songs. He has built great connections in our community over the years, and we’re so excited to present such a unique and fun event on Halloween night,” said talent scout Eddie Sandoval.
According to Lee Land, “Arthur Lee Land’s Twang Is Dead is a Colorado community art project featuring a fresh new take on Grateful Dead songs.
“The Surf Hotel in Buena Vista is one of our favorite venues in Colorado. Our Halloween show will be different than our previous Surf shows. We will be mixing in a thumping electronic EDM Rave Dance Party element with transcendent visuals into our mix of Colorado Twang & Funk.
“Guest artists include Brian McRae of Kyle Hollingsworth Band (String Cheese Incident) on drums and EDM loops along with Charlie Parker Mertens (Rapidgrass, Thievery Corp) on bass. Super special guest Coleman Smith (Rapidgrass, David Lawrence & The Spoonful, Coletrain Music Academy) will bring his extraordinary fiddle playing to the mix for a handful of tunes.”
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8. Tickets are $30 and available at https://bit.ly/3qV7cAe.
