Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its October students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Mia Middlemiss
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader.
Parents: Andrew and Maria Middlemiss.
Nominating teacher: Keri Weis.
Comments: Mia is very kind and caring. She loves to learn and also loves all the other students. Mia excels in reading and math. When faced with a new challenge, Mia holds her head up high and says, “We’ve got this.”
Kentri Torline
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Kevin and Kristi Torline.
Nominating teacher: Dan Leonhard.
Comments: Kentri Torline has been an exceptional role model and advocate for her peers.
In our classroom, “Crew” is a foundational practice that our students apply, reflect and strive toward. It is an idea that as a cohesive group, we can grow both academically and personally.
We can support each other to accomplish things we never thought possible. Kentri embodies this idea. She celebrates her peers’ successes, sets high expectations for herself and others around her and pushes herself to be the best crewmate possible.
Myah Scott
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parents: Karyn and Khristopher Scott.
Nominating teacher: Alison Manthey.
Comments: Myah is committed to her projects. She is using her time to shine in the art room. She is talented, but she knows it takes hard work and focus to create an excellent result with her work. Myah is open to critique and methods instruction.
Kylee Johnson
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parent: Chelsea Johnson.
Nominating teacher: Jessica Badger and Tess Beneduce.
Comments: Kylee is a very hardworking student. She has a positive attitude and advocates for herself.
Eliot Miller
Crest Academy seventh-grader.
Parents: Courtney and Noah Miller.
Nominating teacher: Crest staff.
Comments: Eliot is always curious, especially in areas of science and math. She dedicates time, creativity and effort in everything she does. This is especially evident in her field notebook entries and her participation in River Watch and Blue Bird Society. She loves to share book ideas and has taken it upon herself to reignite the school newspaper, to which she devotes time outside of school.
Myree Hickman
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: Shandarin and Stephen Mitchell.
Nominating teacher: Molly Collins.
Comments: Myree works hard in algebra. She is determined and sets high expectations for herself to achieve.
Lucas Wood
Salida High School sophomore.
Parents: Derry and Gayle Wood.
Nominating teacher: Sarah Sargent.
Comments: Lucas is a diligent and conscientious student. He works hard in class, is an excellent partner and is invested in his learning. His learning attitude is truly outstanding.
Max Hunt
Salida High School junior.
Parents: Dan and Nancy Hunt.
Nominating teacher: Josh Bechtel.
Comments: Max has been working extremely hard in algebra this year. He comes in early for extra help and will not give up until he completely understands a topic. He has been the top performer on every test this year. His hard work has definitely paid off.
