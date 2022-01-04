by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
After delaying its opening until Dec. 11 due to lack of snow, Monarch Mountain received 46 inches in the past week for a season total of 117 inches.
The ski and snowboard area on Monday reported a base of 58 inches with powder/packed powder conditions and 57 of 67 trails open.
More snow is forecast this week. Stephen Hodanish, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monarch is expected to receive 2-4 inches today through Thursday and “maybe a little more on the western slope.” The rest of the week is expected to be mostly dry.
Hodanish said high winds will accompany the storm, with gusts up to 50-60 mph today through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.