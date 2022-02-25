Colorado Trout Unlimited will host its 17th annual River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp for teens June 12-18 at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park.
Since 2006, youth from across the state and beyond have gathered to complete a week-long program of STEM-based conservation education and instruction in the art of fly fishing, a press release reported.
Youth ages 14-18 are eligible to apply for camp, and chapters statewide provide scholarships to campers in need. In parallel with Orvis, Trout Unlimited is working to achieve 50/50 gender diversity at camp.
The camp provides an immersive experience for teens interested in the outdoors, fly fishing and potential conservation-related career paths. Campers participate in hands-on conservation activities and receive one-on-one and group instruction in fly fishing.
The program exposes campers to the complexity of water management in the West and its nexus with recreation. The diversity of the conservation program is designed so participants can envision multiple education and career paths that align with their personal passion for the outdoors.
Space is limited to 22 participants.
Applications for the camp are due by April 10. For more information, to apply, or for adults interested in volunteering with the camp, visit https://coloradotu.org/youthcamp.
The local Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will pay the $600 cost for the camp with the requirement that the camper give a report to its membership and arrange their own transportation to and from camp.
