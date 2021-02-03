Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker was elected Jan. 29 by members of Colorado Counties, Inc. to serve as chair of the Public Lands Steering Committee.
Colorado Counties is a non-partisan, nonprofit association of county commissioners, mayors and council members that bring local government leaders together, presenting a united voice to the Colorado General Assembly.
The committee is one of nine that provides direction to Colorado Counties staff on legislative issues.
Baker served on the committee for several years, advocated for federal funding support through Payment in Lieu of Taxes and Secure Rural Schools programs, wildfire mitigation and post-fire recovery efforts, and promotion of diverse uses for public lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.