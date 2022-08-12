First Presbyterian Church of Salida announced it is hosting a new series of community forums on a variety of local issues, with the first forum slated for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Topic of the forum is the housing crisis in Chaffee County, a press release stated. Becky Gray, Bill Almquist, Molly Bischoff, Becky Longberg, Bob Grether and Tom Abbott will give a presentation on how the crisis of affordable housing is being addressed in our county and the barriers we face.
