The Lady Spartans’ volleyball team dominated the court Saturday, beating James Irwin in three sets 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23.
Salida rallied in the second set, coming back from a 19-22 deficit for the win, scoring 6 unanswered points.
The Lady Spartans are now 5-6 overall this season and 3-5 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
They will take the court again 6 p.m. Tuesday, playing against Colorado Springs Christian (4-5, 4-3) on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.