An electronics recycling event will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 1, at Marvin Park.
The event, sponsored by Sustainable Salida, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance and Salida is open to all Chaffee County residents
Items that will be accepted include electrical items such as: stoves, ovens, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, microwave ovens, televisions, computer monitors, computers, any electronic device that plugs in or runs on batteries and vehicle batteries.
A $25 fee will be charged per television for proper recycling. All other items are free to drop off.
Other waste items will not be accepted.
