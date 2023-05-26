Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s pelvic health rehab team and Dr. Lydia Segal will offer a free women’s health series titled “Menopause: Before, During and After” starting June 19.
The five-week course will take place weekly from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion (weather-permitting), located on the west side of the hospital on the walking path at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
Program content is geared toward women of all ages and will address common menopause concerns, such as treatment options for hormones, pelvic physical therapy considerations and nutritional principles as they apply to menopause, a press release stated.
The course will also incorporate movement therapies, such as Pilates, yoga, tai chi and strength and conditioning.
The course is limited to 20 participants.
To register and for more information, call 719-530-2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.